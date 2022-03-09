Contrasting Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) & IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO)

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) and IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.9% of Bruker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.5% of IsoPlexis shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.4% of Bruker shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Bruker and IsoPlexis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bruker 11.46% 30.77% 9.95% IsoPlexis N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bruker and IsoPlexis’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bruker $2.42 billion 4.12 $277.10 million $1.82 36.34 IsoPlexis $17.26 million 9.32 -$81.57 million N/A N/A

Bruker has higher revenue and earnings than IsoPlexis.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bruker and IsoPlexis, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bruker 0 2 3 0 2.60 IsoPlexis 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bruker presently has a consensus price target of $83.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.51%. IsoPlexis has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 311.62%. Given IsoPlexis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IsoPlexis is more favorable than Bruker.

Summary

Bruker beats IsoPlexis on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bruker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST). The BSI Life Science segment includes enabling life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology. The BSI Nano segment offers x-ray instruments that use electromagnetic radiation with wavelengths to determine the characteristics of matter and the three-dimensional (3D) structure of molecules. The BEST segment consists of conducting materials, primarily metallic low temperature superconductors, for use in magnetic resonance imaging, nuclear magnetic resonance, fusion energy research, and other applications. The company was founded by Gunther Laukien in 1960 and is headquartered in Billerica, MA.

IsoPlexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

