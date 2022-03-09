Contrasting Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA)

Argo Group International (NASDAQ:ARGO – Get Rating) and Doma (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argo Group International $2.13 billion 0.65 $5.80 million ($0.15) -265.85 Doma $558.04 million 1.49 -$113.06 million N/A N/A

Argo Group International has higher revenue and earnings than Doma.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Argo Group International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Doma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Argo Group International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Argo Group International and Doma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argo Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A Doma 0 1 4 0 2.80

Doma has a consensus price target of $10.88, suggesting a potential upside of 321.51%. Given Doma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Doma is more favorable than Argo Group International.

Profitability

This table compares Argo Group International and Doma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argo Group International 0.27% 2.86% 0.47% Doma N/A -86.96% -22.12%

Volatility & Risk

Argo Group International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Doma has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Argo Group International beats Doma on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argo Group International (Get Rating)

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market. The International Operations segment involves in the insurance risks through the broker market, focusing on specialty property insurance, property catastrophe reinsurance, primary/excess casualty, professional liability and marine, and energy insurance. The Run-off Lines segment comprises liabilities associated with discontinued lines previously underwritten by the insurance subsidiaries. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Doma (Get Rating)

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

