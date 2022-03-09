Contrasting Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) and MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accuray and MiMedx Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accuray 0 0 1 0 3.00 MiMedx Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Accuray currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 118.02%. MiMedx Group has a consensus target price of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 215.63%. Given MiMedx Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MiMedx Group is more favorable than Accuray.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accuray and MiMedx Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accuray $396.29 million 0.80 -$6.31 million ($0.13) -26.46 MiMedx Group $258.61 million 2.17 -$10.28 million ($0.15) -33.26

Accuray has higher revenue and earnings than MiMedx Group. MiMedx Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accuray, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Accuray and MiMedx Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accuray -2.82% -3.98% -0.51% MiMedx Group -5.17% N/A -7.17%

Volatility and Risk

Accuray has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MiMedx Group has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.9% of MiMedx Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.8% of MiMedx Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accuray beats MiMedx Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accuray (Get Rating)

Accuray, Inc. is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy. The company was founded by John R. Adler in 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About MiMedx Group (Get Rating)

MiMedx Group, Inc. is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue. The company was founded on July 30, 1985 and is headquartered in Marietta, GA.

