Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 141.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 193 shares of company stock valued at $16,615 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ED traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.86. 32,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,762. The stock has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.82. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.86 and a 1 year high of $90.98.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 9.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

ED has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research raised Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.45.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

