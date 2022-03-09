CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) EVP Sells $1,112,975.92 in Stock

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 7,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $1,112,975.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CONMED stock opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.15. CONMED Co. has a 12 month low of $117.62 and a 12 month high of $159.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.45 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on CONMED in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of CONMED by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 900.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Americas excluding the United States, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

