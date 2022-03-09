Concrete Pumping (BBCP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $87.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts expect Concrete Pumping to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29. Concrete Pumping has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the last quarter. 35.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

