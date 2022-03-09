Compound Trading Down 8.7% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Compound coin can currently be purchased for approximately $109.91 or 0.00260958 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Compound has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $726.92 million and $57.84 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound Coin Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,613,586 coins. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is an ERC-20 asset that empowers community governance of the Compound protocol; COMP token-holders and their delegates debate, propose, and vote on all changes to the protocol. By placing COMP directly into the hands of users and applications, an increasingly large ecosystem will be able to upgrade the protocol and will be incentivized to collectively steward the protocol into the future with good governance. “

Compound Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

