Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Compass Minerals International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $1.21. Compass Minerals International posted earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $3.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Minerals International.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a positive return on equity of 12.48%. The company had revenue of $331.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMP. StockNews.com upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Compass Minerals International in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.83.

CMP stock opened at $59.99 on Friday. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $47.10 and a 12-month high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.72 and its 200 day moving average is $59.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its position in Compass Minerals International by 6.0% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

