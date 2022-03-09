Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

CCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.

NYSE CCU opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCU. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,070,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,542,000 after purchasing an additional 94,486 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after acquiring an additional 539,438 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 132,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares in the last quarter.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

