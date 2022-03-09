Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
CCU has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.67.
NYSE CCU opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 12-month low of $13.79 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93.
About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (Get Rating)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
