Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.44

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

CCU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 22,128.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.

