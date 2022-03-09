Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $14.44

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.44 and last traded at $14.47, with a volume of 1237 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.
CCU has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas Company Profile (NYSE:CCU)
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA engages in the production of beverages. It operates through the following segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. The Chile segment sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages which include Heineken, Sol, Coors Tecate beer, Blue Moon beer, Kunstmann, Austral beer; and carbonated soft drinks, nectars and juices, sports and energy drinks, ice tea, and water.
