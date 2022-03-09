Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

NYSE CYH opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.36. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

