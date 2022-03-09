Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get Commercial Vehicle Group alerts:

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 27.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ CVGI opened at $7.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $256.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average of $8.82. Commercial Vehicle Group has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $13.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGI. Forager Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,726,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 1,730.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 420,166 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 53.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,105,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,000 after buying an additional 384,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 91.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 548,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 262,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 296.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after buying an additional 229,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group (Get Rating)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Vehicle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.