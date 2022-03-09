Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Plans $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th.

Comfort Systems USA has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Comfort Systems USA has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.8%.

NYSE FIX opened at $86.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Comfort Systems USA has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $103.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $856.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.27, for a total value of $288,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 79,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 94.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, Electrical Services, and Corporate. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

