Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Stake Lessened by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $40,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 105.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $84.49 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.60.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.