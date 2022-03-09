Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,066 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 493,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.88.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $119.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.17. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $116.82 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.49.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $566.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Profile (Get Rating)

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.