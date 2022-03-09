Comerica Bank Sells 2,380 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 821,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,748,000 after purchasing an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $354,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,620,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Snap-on by 293.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

Snap-on stock opened at $206.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.50 and its 200-day moving average is $214.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $197.75 and a fifty-two week high of $259.99.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.41. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.84 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.04%.

In related news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total value of $482,432.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

