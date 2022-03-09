Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,946 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $360.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $392.36 and a 200-day moving average of $392.27. The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $312.42 and a 1 year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.20.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

