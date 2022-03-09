Comerica Bank Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,686 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNO. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $19,233,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,087,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,315,000 after acquiring an additional 441,433 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 402.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 548,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 439,016 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,639,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,136,000 after acquiring an additional 378,069 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,595,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,186,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

CNO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler cut CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CNO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.49. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.88 and a 52 week high of $27.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.25.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

