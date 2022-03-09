Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,120 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 98,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 134,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 256.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,376 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.3% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 157,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 64,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $1,627,799.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

AEO stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.99.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.07.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

