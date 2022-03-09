Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSE:PSF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 33,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,490 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 66,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.