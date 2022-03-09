Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Short Interest Down 22.2% in February

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NYSE:PSF traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 33,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,259. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.33. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.88 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund (PSF)
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.