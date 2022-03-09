Cohen Klingenstein LLC Has $295,000 Holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,250 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $233,824,000 after buying an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $65,467,000 after acquiring an additional 598,310 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 11.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,681,300 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,319,000 after purchasing an additional 269,006 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,677 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BBBY. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Shares of BBBY opened at $22.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $44.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $68,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $207,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $475,490 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

