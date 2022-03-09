Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Director Sells $422,948.56 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 9th, 2022

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CTSH traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.96. 4,135,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,262,122. The company has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average of $81.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $92.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTSH. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

