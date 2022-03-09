Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 179,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 153,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,875,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,972,000 after purchasing an additional 496,379 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,563,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,834,000 after acquiring an additional 783,187 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 25.1% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,408,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,590 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,405,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 237,918 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 19.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,129,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 666,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

CDE stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.63 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $11.14.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.08). Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 3.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $207.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $5.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

In other Coeur Mining news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $42,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Routledge acquired 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $50,097.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 27,760 shares of company stock valued at $119,108. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

