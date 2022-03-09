CLS (LON:CLI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $180.20

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.20 ($2.36) and last traded at GBX 181.60 ($2.38), with a volume of 93647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.20 ($2.43).
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLI shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of CLS from GBX 300 ($3.93) to GBX 330 ($4.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.80) price objective on shares of CLS in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.
The company has a market capitalization of £770.79 million and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 212.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 220.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48.
About CLS (LON:CLI)
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
