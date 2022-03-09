Clear Street LLC Invests $33,000 in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Separately, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $367,000.
OTCMKTS:DUNEU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05.
Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.
