Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.42. Clarus posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

Shares of CLAR stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,714. Clarus has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market cap of $792.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

In other Clarus news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2,905.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 17.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 266.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 274.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

