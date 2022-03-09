Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $27.99.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.
About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)
Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citizens & Northern (CZNC)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.