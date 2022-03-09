Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,200 shares, a growth of 29.4% from the January 31st total of 118,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CZNC traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.70. 67 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,716. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.60. Citizens & Northern has a twelve month low of $22.56 and a twelve month high of $27.99.

Get Citizens & Northern alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 27,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 404,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,555,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 0.4% during the third quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 275,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,575,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 13.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after buying an additional 29,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

About Citizens & Northern (Get Rating)

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens & Northern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens & Northern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.