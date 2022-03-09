Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,914 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,941 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after buying an additional 8,565 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 226.7% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 149,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after buying an additional 103,964 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 691,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,712,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33 and a 200-day moving average of $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 30.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFG shares. Citigroup upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

