Citigroup Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Fresnillo (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo (LON:FRES – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,100 ($14.41) price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FRES. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.53) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, February 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.17) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.27) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.83) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 958.13 ($12.55).

Shares of FRES stock opened at GBX 755 ($9.89) on Wednesday. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of GBX 610.60 ($8.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.60 ($13.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 744.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 823.77.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

