Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Acquired by Culbertson A N & Co Inc

Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 6.1% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.6% during the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D increased its position in Citigroup by 3.5% during the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Citigroup by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. 885,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,666,215. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.51. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

