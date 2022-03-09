Citadel Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,868 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONEQ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1,103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 567,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,962,000 after acquiring an additional 520,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 864.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,176,000 after buying an additional 130,045 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,180,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 357,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after buying an additional 89,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,851,000.

Get Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF stock opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.38. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.01 and a 12-month high of $63.11.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.