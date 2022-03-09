Citadel Advisors LLC Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 624,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,151 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Convey Holding Parent were worth $5,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Convey Holding Parent during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Convey Holding Parent alerts:

CNVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Convey Holding Parent in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Convey Holding Parent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Convey Holding Parent from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.07.

NYSE CNVY opened at $5.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97. Convey Holding Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.10 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Convey Holding Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Convey Holding Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology enabled solutions and advisory services to assist its clients with workflows across product developments, sales, member experience, clinical management, core operations, and business intelligence and analytics in the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Convey Holding Parent, Inc. (NYSE:CNVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Convey Holding Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Convey Holding Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.