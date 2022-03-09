Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 6.1%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46). Approximately 904,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,516,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £145.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.69.

Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management. The company offers its products through commercial team in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and Germany, as well as through network of distribution partners internationally.

