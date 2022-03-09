Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 6.1%

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Rating) dropped 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.45 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34.75 ($0.46). Approximately 904,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,516,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.48).
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of £145.42 million and a PE ratio of -8.69.
About Circassia Group (LON:CIR)
Featured Stories
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
- Marketbat Podcast:Trading Stocks With Ongoing Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.