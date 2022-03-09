Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.66% from the company’s current price. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark stock opened at $15.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.30. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $26.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 107.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 24.8% during the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,853,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,029,000 after buying an additional 765,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cinemark by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Cinemark by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,748,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cinemark by 1,283.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,506,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,143,000 after buying an additional 2,324,996 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark (Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.