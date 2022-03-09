Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.

NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,414,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 293,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,407 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

