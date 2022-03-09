Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 106.76% and a negative return on equity of 722.37%.
NASDAQ CDTX opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $3.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.
Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cidara Therapeutics (CDTX)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.