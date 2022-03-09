Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cidara Therapeutics were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 810.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 580,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 517,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 237,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDTX stock opened at $0.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.29. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 722.37% and a negative net margin of 106.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CDTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cidara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cidara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.54.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

