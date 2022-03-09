CIBC Trims Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) Target Price to C$2.50

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.25 price target on shares of Conifex Timber and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Conifex Timber stock traded down C$0.03 on Wednesday, hitting C$2.17. 41,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,388. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. Conifex Timber has a 52 week low of C$1.55 and a 52 week high of C$2.85. The company has a market cap of C$87.12 million and a PE ratio of 3.09.

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

