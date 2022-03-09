CIBC Lowers Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Price Target to C$47.00

Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.77% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Enghouse Systems from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$58.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ENGH opened at C$36.50 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$42.96 and its 200 day moving average is C$51.27. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of C$34.21 and a 1 year high of C$64.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Bryson acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$43.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,490.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$695,840.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

