Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Price Target Increased to C$16.50 by Analysts at CIBC

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$15.75 to C$16.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$15.84.

CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 220.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.75. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 12 month low of C$13.14 and a 12 month high of C$15.79.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

