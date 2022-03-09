Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 17,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Chindata Group by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,840,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,480,000 after purchasing an additional 499,395 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,405,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

