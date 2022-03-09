Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Stock Price Up 7.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.84 and last traded at $5.84. Approximately 17,298 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,589,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.42.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CD. Morgan Stanley cut Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chindata Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.
The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 2.35.
About Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.
