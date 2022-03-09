China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,303 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $47.54.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 26.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 906,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 190,322 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,737 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 43.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 134,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,860,000 after buying an additional 40,574 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after buying an additional 33,290 shares during the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

