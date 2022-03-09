China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 14,696 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 139,303 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $47.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.76.
About China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP)
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.