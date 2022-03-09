China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA) Shares Gap Down to $18.91

Shares of China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.91, but opened at $18.05. China Eastern Airlines shares last traded at $17.91, with a volume of 102 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of China Eastern Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA)

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

