Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

Get Chico's FAS alerts:

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chico’s FAS will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 536,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.