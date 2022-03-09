Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.070-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $443.70 million.Chico’s FAS also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.400-$0.500 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Chico’s FAS from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.
Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.27. The stock had a trading volume of 115,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,894. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.76. The stock has a market cap of $523.25 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $7.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after purchasing an additional 720,297 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 536,938 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 2,065.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 253,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 922,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 221,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
