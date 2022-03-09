Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lifted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $8.49 on Tuesday, reaching $170.53. 57,181,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,549,771. The stock has a market cap of $332.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Chevron from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.75.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $2,553,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 125,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.59, for a total transaction of $17,240,027.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

