Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$1.65. Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, shares last traded at C$1.64, with a volume of 13,269 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.64.

Get Chemtrade Electrochem Inc alerts:

About Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, (TSE:CUS)

Chemtrade Electrochem Inc, formerly Canexus Corp is a Canada-based company engaged in operating North American sodium chlorate production facilities; a North American chlor-alkali production facility and a sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali production facility. Its segments are North America Sodium Chlorate, North America Chlor-alkali (NACA) and South America (sodium chlorate and chlor-alkali).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Electrochem Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.