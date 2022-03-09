Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) Short Interest Up 26.7% in February

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the January 31st total of 43,400 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 27,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:CMPI opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $15.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 28,944 shares during the period. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Checkmate Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It develops CMP-001, which is in phase II clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab to treat patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma; combination with nivolumab to treat patients with PD-1 naÃ¯ve neoadjuvant melanoma; and treatment in patients with PD-1 refractory melanoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.