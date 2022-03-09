Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Insider Buys A$32,350.00 in Stock

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Rating) insider David Clarke acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$16.18 ($11.81) per share, with a total value of A$32,350.00 ($23,613.14).

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.33.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1966 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Charter Hall Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Charter Hall Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.