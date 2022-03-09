Charles Bracher Sells 2,848 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
