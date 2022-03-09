Charles Bracher Sells 2,848 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) CFO Charles Bracher sold 2,848 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $80,683.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 126.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 20.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,166,000 after buying an additional 408,405 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 9.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,409,000 after buying an additional 42,247 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 267,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 37,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

