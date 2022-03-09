Chardan Capital Raises Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.

Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 584.71% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. Research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

