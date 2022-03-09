Chardan Capital Raises Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Price Target to $6.00

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Chardan Capital from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.24% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.36.
Shares of VYGR stock opened at $4.99 on Wednesday. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 271,331 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $2,139,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 73,318 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.