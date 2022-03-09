Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 107 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.20.

Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.35 and a 52-week high of $114.34. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.12.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.37. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

